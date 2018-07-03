Major traffic incident in north Belfast

Several people have been taken to hospital after a traffic incident involving multiple vehicles in north Belfast.

Four men, one woman and a child have been taken to hospitals in Belfast after the incident – which police said involved a stolen car.

The scene of the incident

The extent of any injuries they may have suffered are not yet known.

The fire brigade sent three engines to the scene at 6.55pm on the Crumlin Road, near the Ardoyne shops.

Five ambulances and the air ambulance also attended the scene around 7pm.

PSNI superintendent Muir Clark said in a statement: “The collision occurred at approximately 6.55pm and involved a number of vehicles including a stolen black Audi A1.

“The Audi was reported stolen from Thirlmere Gardens in North Belfast during the early hours of Sunday, July 1.

“The matter has been referred to the Police Ombudsman’s Office who are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further pending the outcome of that investigation.”

The SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said: “The scenes from the road traffic accident can’t be described as anything other than carnage.

“I would ask everyone to be patient while the road remains closed and to give the emergency services space to do their job.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy told the News Letter: “There has been a serious collision involving multiple cars and a number of people injured.”

It is understood that six cars were involved in the crash.

A section of the Crumlin Road, one of the thoroughfares in the city, was closed country-bound following the crash.