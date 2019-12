Two more men have been arrested in relation to the murder of Malcolm McKeown who was killed in Waringstown last August.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Mr McKeown have arrested two men aged 62 and 51 years old in the Warringstown area earlier today, Wednesday 18 December.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "They have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Station for questioning."

Mr McKeown had been sitting in his car when he was shot several times and died at the scene.