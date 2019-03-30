Male shouted ‘f*ck the PSNI’ after Larne party

A 49-year-old man who began to “shout and roar” obscenities including the phrase “f*ck the PSNI” was told by District Judge Nigel Broderick he was a “bit old to be at this”.

Peter Edward Wilson, of Blackcave Park, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted being disorderly on May 18 last year.

Police attended Blackcave Park around 10.45pm on May 18 and spoke to the defendant who was intoxicated. The court heard there had been a birthday party. The defendant was fined £150.