Males facing similar charge of imitation firearm possession

Two Larne men each facing a similar charge of possessing an imitation firearm have had their cases sent to Antrim Crown Court.

They are Matthew Bradbury (31), of Dromaine Drive and Ben Clarke (26), of Hampton Crescent.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in Larne on May 24 last year.

Bradbury is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent by means thereof to cause police officers in the vicinity of Fairway, Larne, to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them or another person.

He is also charged with resisting a police officer.

Clarke faces one charge - possession of an imitation firearm with intent by means thereof to cause or to enable some other person to believe that unlawful violence would be used ‘against him and another person’.

Bradbury appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court from custody where he has been on remand on the charges, for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court.

A prosecutor said she believed there was a case to answer and defence lawyers said they had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Greg McCourt said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and sent the cases to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment in February.

Bradbury was remanded in custody and Clarke was freed on continuing bail of £500.

Meanwhile, Bradbury is charged with intent to pervert the course of public justice by making a false report to police on April 22 last year.

A prosecutor said a full file has not yet been received in that case and the matter was adjourned to January 25.