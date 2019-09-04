Mallusk company fined £5,000 for pollution incident

A Mallusk waste management company has pleaded guilty to a pollution offence.

ISL Waste Management Ltd was fined £5,000 plus a £15 offenders’ levy at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allowing an unconsented discharge to enter a waterway.

On April 6, 2016, a senior water quality inspector examined the River Blackwater, a tributary of the Ballymartin/Sixmilewater at Park Road, Mallusk, and observed that it had a dark discolouration and an oily film on the surface.

The inspector proceeded to Central Park, Mallusk and arrived at the rear of ISL’s premises. The inspector discovered skips were being power washed. The dark coloured, oily discharge which contained flecks of orange was flowing along the roadside before entering a surface water gully.

In accordance with procedures, a sample of the discharge was collected and analysed.

The inspector added green fluorescein dye to the drain, a short time later the dye was observed in the waterway. The impact of the discharge on the waterway was visible for a distance of two kilometres.