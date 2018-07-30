Man (19) sustains serious injuries in hammer and baseball bat attack

A man has been hospitalised after an aggravated burglary at a house in Whinfield Walk in Carrickfergus last night.

Detective Inspector Lyle said: “It was reported that at around 10pm a number of masked men forced their way into a house in the area and assaulted the 19-year-old male occupant with baseball bats and a hammer.

“The victim has sustained a number of serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference 1427 29/07/18. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.