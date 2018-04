A man was shot in both legs in west Belfast last night, police say.

The PSNI were called to the scene at Ardmonagh Parade shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital.

Inspector James Murphy has appealed to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Thursday night to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1360/12/04/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.