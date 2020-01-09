Man (21) arrested after parked vehicles damaged in Newtownabbey RTC

A man has been arrested after a number of vehicles were damaged in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Wednesday.

It followed a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and two parked vehicles in the Burney’s Lane area.

A damaged vehicle at Burney's Lane.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Follow up enquiries later that morning led to the arrest of a 21-year-old male on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, remain and report at the scene of an accident, driving whilst unfit and driving with no licence or insurance. He remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Burney’s Lane area at around 4.00 am on Wednesday, to contact them at Newtownabbey Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 157 of 08/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”