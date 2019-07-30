Man (21) arrested in N.I. on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

A 21 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including sexual activity with a child.

The man was arrested by detectives from the P.S.N.I.'s Public Protection Branch on Tuesday morning.

A number of items were also seized for further examination.

The man is suspected of offences relating to possessing, making and distributing indecent images, sexual communication with a child, intimidation to commit an act and sexual activity with a child.

The 21 year-old has been taken to Lurgan Custody Suite where he is currently being questioned by Child Abuse Investigation Unit detectives.