Man, 21, arrested over armed robbery in south Belfast

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in Belfast.

Police have launched an investigation after a man on a bicycle approached a woman, produced a handgun and demanded money from her.

The incident happened in Wellesley Avenue in the south the city shortly before 9.10pm on Tuesday.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Parker said: “The woman was able to make off and shortly after police arrested a 21 year old male on suspicion of armed robbery. He is currently in custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1364 of 30/01/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”