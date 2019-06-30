Man, 21, charged over 'one-punch' assault as victim remains critically ill in hospital

The incident occurred on Tyrella beach in Co Down on Thursday evening.
Detectives investigating a serious assault at Tyrella beach in Co Down on Thursday evening have charged a 21-year-old man with causing grievous bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man who sustained a serious head injury during the "one-punch type incident" remains in a critical condition in hospital, according to the PSNI.

"The 21-year-old is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Thursday 25th July. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS," a police spokesperson said.

"Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1913 27/06/19."