Man, 22, charged with two counts of attempted murder after two police officers attacked

The charges relate to an incident during which two police officers were attacked with a knife at an address on Ormeau Road in Belfast on Wednesday 1 February.

By Michael Cousins
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A 22 year old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, Friday 3 February.

One officer suffered a serious stab wound to his neck while the second sustained a cut to his face.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.Read More: PSNI officer stabbed in neck was ‘millimetres’ from death

