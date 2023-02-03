Man, 22, charged with two counts of attempted murder after two police officers attacked
The charges relate to an incident during which two police officers were attacked with a knife at an address on Ormeau Road in Belfast on Wednesday 1 February.
A 22 year old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates court this morning, Friday 3 February.
One officer suffered a serious stab wound to his neck while the second sustained a cut to his face.
As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.