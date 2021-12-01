Man (23) due in court in relation to £1m cannabis haul in Larne Harbour area

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The charges are in relation to the discovery of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of £1 million following the search of a lorry and trailer in the Larne Harbour area in the early hours of Tuesday by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), working as part of the joint agency Organised Crime Task Force.