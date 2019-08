Detectives from the P.S.N.I.'s Public Protection Branch have arrested a 25 year-old man on suspicion of possessing an indecent image of a child.

The man, who was arrested in the Newtownabbey area, is also suspected of possessing an extreme photographic image.

The man was arrested on Tuesday.

The operation was a planned search and P.S.N.I. seized a number items from the property.

The suspect remains in police custody.

There is no further information at this time.