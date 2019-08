A 25 year-old man arrested in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing an indecent image of a child has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the P.S.N.I.'s Public Protection Branch arrested the man in the Newtownabbey area.

The man was arrested on Tuesday.

The man was also suspected of possessing an extreme photographic image.

The operation was a planned search and the P.S.N.I. seized a number of items from the property.

There is no further information at this time.