Man (26) arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward in Dublin by An Garda Síochána

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward in Dublin earlier this afternoon by colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

A statement released by the PSNI today added that Mary was last seen alive on Wednesday 25 September and throughout the day was in Dungannon, Grand Central Bus Station and Melrose Street, Belfast.

She was found dead by police officers on Tuesday 1 October.

Police Service of Northern Ireland, Assistant Chief Constable, Crime Department, Davy Beck, said: “First of all I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to Mary Ward’s family and friends who are experiencing unbearable suffering knowing that their loved one was taken from them in such a cruel way.

“Our specialist trained Family Liaison Officers are continuing to work with the family, providing support at this very difficult time.

ACC Beck continued: “Whilst our investigation is progressing at pace, we are still working to establish the exact circumstances of Mary’s death.

“I am appalled that there has been another murder of a woman in Northern Ireland.

Mary is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks. This is simply unacceptable and too many women are losing their lives at the hands of men.”

He added: “Sadly, a young man, Kyle McDermott, also lost his life at the weekend. While, a man was charged with manslaughter and has today appeared before court, I must emphasise that these acts of violence have no place in our society.

“As a Police Service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime.

"The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.