Man, 27, charged after van smashes through wall of pensioner’s home

A 27-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences after a van ploughed through the wall of a Co Down pensioner’s home.

Annie Burrell, 73, was knocked from her chair when a Citroen Berlingo smashed into her kitchen on Sunday night.

The crash happened at Clare Road, Waringstown just after 9pm on Sunday.

A man has been charged with dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to remain where accident occurred causing damage.

He will appear at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 20 February.