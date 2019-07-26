Man, 28, arrested after half a kilo of cocaine seized in NI

Police have seized half a kilo of cocaine and arrested a man following a search in a property in Belfast yesterday.

The search was carried out at a property in the Westland area.

PSNI Sergeant Latimer said: “A 28 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. He was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those within our local community involved in drug dealing. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police. Community intelligence is key in enabling us to gather an accurate picture of what is happening in our local communities and to focus our resources on the areas and issues people are concerned about. Local police can be contacted on 101 or online via the online reporting form on the PSNI website.”