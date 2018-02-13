Man, 28, shot in ‘brutal killing’ in west Belfast

A man in his 20s has been shot in west Belfast in what has been described as a “brutal killing”.

A police spokesperson said: “Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting at a house in the Glenbawn Avenue area of west Belfast this evening.

“Police received the report shortly before 8pm that a man had been shot.”

The spokesperson added: “There are no further details at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded to a 999 call in the Glenbawn area of Poleglass at 19:54 tonight, following reports of a 28 year old male having been shot.

“NIAS despatched 3x Rapid Response Paramedics and 3x A&E crews.”

The spokesperson added: “No-one was taken from the scene.”

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said the local community is outraged.

“This community is stunned and outraged at this latest brutal killing,” he said.

“I have spoken to some of the victim’s family and friends and they are obviously devastated and in a state of shock.”

Mr Magennis continued: “There can be absolutely no justification for this murder which was carried out in the most brutal fashion.

“The people carrying out these attacks are bringing nothing but death and destruction. They need to be condemned and should get off the backs of this community.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this attack to bring it to the PSNI.”

SDLP councillor Tim Attwood expressed a similar view.

“This community is united here in shock and anger,” he said.

“A young man in his twenties tonight has lost his life. I completely condemn those responsible.”

Mr Attwood continued: “While the exact circumstances of what happened here this evening are unknown, what we must always be sure of, is that murder is wrong. Those who think they can take the lives of others into their own hands are wrong. Leaving a family and a community paralysed with fear that this could happen on their doorstep is wrong.”

His party colleague, councillor Brian Heading added: “The entire community in West Belfast is in shock this evening. These are scenes that we thought we had left far behind us.

“Those responsible for this monstrous criminal act must be caught and they must be brought to justice.”

He continued: “There is no room in this city or in this society for those intent on murder and mayhem and who will commit the most heinous crimes.”

Mr Heading added: “I’m calling on anyone with information to please come forward to police. These thugs cannot be allowed to bully this strong community into silence. They cannot dominate us, we cannot let them.”