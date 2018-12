A 29-year-old man arrested in the North West area on Tuesday (December 18) has been charged with a number of terrorism-related offences.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court today.

The charges are in connection to an investigation in relation to hides discovered in Carnfunnock Forest Park, Capanagh Forest and a number of other sites in the Larne area.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.