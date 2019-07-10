Man (29) remains critically ill following Enniskillen assault

A man assaulted in Enniskillen at the weekend remains in a critical condition in hospital, the Western Trust has said.

The 29-year-old was taken to the South West Acute Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning following an incident in the Diamond area.

Police said a man, also aged 29, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on July 29.

The victim is reported to have been discovered in an unresponsive state around 3.30am.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said she was shocked by news of the assault and that she wished the young man a speedy recovery.

“It is always a cause for concern with an incident of this nature occurs and I totally condemn violence of this nature,” Mrs Barton said.

Paul Blake, a SDLP councillor in Enniskillen, told the BBC it was a “worrying” time.

Cllr Blake said: “He’s in a bad way and was placed on life support and it’s obviously a terrible time for the family.”