Man, 30, accused of GBH while armed with a machete

A Belfast man was remanded in custody today charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm while armed with a machete.

John Scott, 30, is accused of launching an assault last month on another man at a flat on Great Victoria Street in the city centre.

The 37-year-old alleged victim needed hospital treatment for his injuries, police said.

Scott, of Great Victoria Street, was arrested at the weekend by detectives investigating the suspected attack on August 3.

He is charged with aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Scott also faces a further count of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a machete or large knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Wearing a grey T-shirt and in handcuffs, he nodded to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner told the court his client was not seeking bail at this stage.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Scott in custody to appear again by video-link later this week.