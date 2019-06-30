Man, 30, charged with wounding as stabbing victim remains in hospital

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in east Belfast during which a man aged in his 20s suffered stab wounds to his body and an injury to his face.

The victim of the assault, which occurred in the Grand Parade area on Friday night, remains in hospital, according to the PSNI.

The alleged attacker, a 30-year-old man, has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

"As is normal procedure the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a police spokesperson said.