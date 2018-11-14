Man (30s) shot by masked gang in NI

A man in his 30s has been shot by a masked gang of eight people in Northern Ireland tonight.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the shooting in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

The man was taken to hospital.

Inspector Vince Redmond said: "We received a report just after 8:15pm that a man, aged in his thirties, had been shot in the legs in the Gogarty Close area.

"The injured man is currently being treated for his injuries.

“This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary attack. This was a vicious and brutal shooting in early evening when families were going about their business. The very fact that these gunmen thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot this man in a built-up area where children and teenagers could be passing by shows the contempt they have for people in their community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by.

“This is utterly appalling and needs to stop.

“Anyone who witnessed this masked and armed gang of up to eight men who roamed the streets in the early evening would have been absolutely petrified, including the victim himself. This is not what we want in our communities.

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“If you saw anything tonight, or if you know anything about this incident which could assist us with our investigation please pick up the phone and call detectives at Strand Road on 101 and quote reference number 1286 14/11/18."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime