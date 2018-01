A 32-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to an explosion in east Belfast has been released unconditionally.

He was arrested on Saturday following an explosion at a property on Fraser Pass, which happened around 8.15pm on Friday.

Police confirmed no one was injured, although it has been reported that a shed was destroyed and a window broken.

PUP councillor John Kyle said: “This kind of violent activity belongs in the past and has no place in east Belfast.”