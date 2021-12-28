Man, 33, accused of stabbing two others after forcing entry to house

Generic image

Samuel Lillie is accused of slashing one victim on the cheek and inflicting a wound to the other’s hand.

The 33-year-old defendant was arrested after police and paramedics were called to the scene at Clonavogie Gardens in the early hours of Monday morning.

Lillie, of Abbey Ring in Holywood, Co Down, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors said he had been socialising with a group, but was asked to leave the property due to his erratic and aggressive behaviour.

It was claimed that he returned a short time later and started kicking and banging on doors and windows.

Lillie then produced a kitchen knife and attacked one of the men at the front door, according to the prosecution.

A Crown lawyer said: “The defendant is alleged to have attacked him, stabbing him on the left cheek.”

The other man suffered a knife wound to his hand after trying to assist the first victim, the court heard.

The pair, both aged in their thirties, were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Lillie left the scene but was located and detained a short distance away.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott argued that he could be released on bail under conditions to include a ban on entering west Belfast.

But District Judge Rosalie Prytherch decided instead to remand Lillie in custody.

“These are very serious matters, and I’m concerned about (the risk of) interference with witnesses and re-offending,” she held.