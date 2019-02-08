Man (33) appears in court over death of Ian Ogle

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court in Belfast over the death of community worker Ian Ogle.

Jonathan Brown, of McArthur Court, Belfast, appeared in the dock at the city's magistrates' court on Friday morning.

Ian Ogle's daughter, Toni (right), pictured outside Laganside Courts in Belfast on Friday morning. Included is UUP councillor, Sonia Copeland.

He indicated he understood the single charge of murder that he faces.

His lawyer told the court that "Mr Brown denies planning, preparing and committing this offence".

No application for bail was made and Brown was remanded in custody.

He will next appear in court via video link on March 8.

Ian Ogle.

Members of the Ogle family sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing.

Mr Ogle, 45, died after being stabbed 11 times as he prayed with a pastor on Cluan Place in east Belfast on January 27.

Thousands lined the streets for his funeral on Monday.

Detectives have made 14 arrests and carried out multiple searches over the death.

The other 13 people who were arrested have been released.