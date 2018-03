A 33-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a shooting incident in Co Armagh.

Detectives investigating the gun attack on a house in the Cloghoge Road area of Cullyhanna on Wednesday, February 21, arrested the man on suspicion of a number of offences.

These include attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and grievous bodily harm.

He remains in custody and police have appealed for anyone with information to conatct them.