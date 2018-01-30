Man, 33, arrested over murder of ex-teacher

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Co Antrim man Robert Flowerday.

Police launched a murder inquiry after Mr Flowerday’s body was found at his home in Crumlin at the weekend.

Robert Flowerday

The 64-year-old was last seen alive leaving Dundrod Presbyterian Church on his bicycle on Sunday afternoon.

His body was discovered at his Mill Road home later that evening.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw Mr Flowerday between 12.45pm and 9.50pm on Sunday to contact them.

Until recently, the keen cyclist taught Maths at Antrim Grammar School where he was highly regarded as a caring and supportive member of staff.