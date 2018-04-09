Man, 34, charged over east Belfast murder

A man has been remanded in custody charged with carrying out a murder in east Belfast.

Kenneth Cowan, 34, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court accused of killing 29-year-old Brian Burke at the weekend.

Police were called to a house in Titania Street, off the Cregagh Road, early on Sunday morning.

The victim was treated at the scene for stab wounds before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he died a short time later.

Cowan, of Titania Street, entered the dock dressed in a grey tracksuit.

He did not speak during the brief appearance, nodding to confirm that he understood the murder charge against him.

A detective inspector said he could connect the accused to the alleged offence.

Cowan’s solicitor told the court: “There is no issue with the connection, and there is no application for bail.”

With no further details about the alleged attack disclosed, District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded the defendant in custody to appear again by video-link next month.

As Cowan was being led back to the cells some relatives of the deceased who were in the public gallery held hands and sobbed quietly.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man arrested as part of the murder investigation has been released unconditionally.