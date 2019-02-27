Man, 36, attacked by four males

Police are investigating an assault in west Belfast during which a man was injured after being set upon by four males.

Investigating officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 17, to come forward.

According to police, the 36-year-old was walking along the Bell Steele Road in the direction of Glasvey Drive at around 2.30am when he was attacked.

Constable Lyttle said: “The victim sustained cuts and bruises during the attack and was left extremely shaken up.

“We believe there would have been motorists and perhaps other pedestrians passing by on the road at the time the assault took place and we are keen to hear from witnesses.

“We’d especially like to speak to anyone who may have seen a group of males in an area of forest close to Glenbank during the early hours of Sunday 17 February.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 644 18/02/19.”