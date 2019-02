The P.S.N.I. has arrested a 38 year-old man in connection with the murder of 45 year-old father-of-two Ian Ogle.

Mr. Ogle was killed when he was stabbed 11 times in the back and suffered a fractured skull in Cluan Place, east Belfast on Sunday January 27.

Ian Ogle.

The 38 year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Mr. Ogle's funeral took place on Monday morning.