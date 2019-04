A 40 year-old man has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of another man in Northern Ireland.

The man has also been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 40 year old man has been charged with rape, sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges are in connection with the alleged serious assault of a male in the Ravenhill Avenue area of east Belfast on Monday.

The 40 year-old man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on Friday.