Man, 42, to stand trial over death of his wife

A 42-year-old man is to go on trial accused of murdering his wife during a boat trip in Co Fermanagh in April last year.

Stephen McKinney, whose bail address was given as Castletown Square, Fintona, is charged with murdering Lu Na McKinney, 35, who died after entering the water at Devenish Island.

Lu Na McKinney

During a hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates Court today, Mr McKinney was asked if he wanted to say anything in answer to the charge, but he declined to do so.

He was released on his own bail of £500 to appear at Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment on January 15.

As part of his bail conditions he was ordered to surrender his passport.