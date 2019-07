A 44-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is expected to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday 29 July, a spokesperson for the PSNI has said.

The spokesperson added: “As is usual procedure the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The charge follows an assault on a 31-year-old man in the West Street area of Newtownards on Friday afternoon