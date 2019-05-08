Man, 49, arrested and bailed over armed burglary

A man in his late 40s was arrested yesterday and subsequently released on bail following an aggravated burglary in Downpatrick where a shot was allegedly fired.

The burglary happened in the Glebetown Drive area of the town on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “It’s understood that during the incident, which was reported on Saturday afternoon, a number of males forced their way inside a property and threatened the occupants with a firearm.

“A shot was then allegedly fired into the air by the males as they made their escape.

“A woman and her adult son were in the house at the time.”

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involvement yesterday, interviewed and later released on bail.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating this incident continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward. Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 696 04/05/19.

“Alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”