Man, 50, due in court on child porn offences

A man is due to appear in court in Co Down today charged with a number of child porn offences.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, Child Internet Protection Team, charged the 50-year-old man with making, distributing and the possession of indecent images of children, possession of extreme pornographic material, voyeurism and the possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He is scheduled to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court today.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.