A photograph of the scene on Wednesday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Bangor.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “We received a report, just after midnight, that a man in his 50s had been attacked at a property on Beatrice Road.

"Officers attended but sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A murder investigation is now underway.

“Our enquiries are at any early stage and I would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation, or anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 23 14/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.

Ben Lowry