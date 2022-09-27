Man (55) arrested under Terrorism Act in probe linked to loyalist paramilitary criminality
A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Coleraine under the Terrorism Act.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:51 pm
Detectives have made the arrest following searches in the area last Thursday, 22nd September.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.
Today’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.
