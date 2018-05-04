Man, 59, charged with bringing gun into polling station

A man has been charged with bringing a gun into a polling station in Northern Ireland.

The 59-year-old accused was arrested following an incident in Greencastle, Co Tyrone during Thursday's West Tyrone by-election.

He has been charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent and possession of a firearm or ammunition in suspicious circumstances. He is due in court in Dungannon, Co Tyrone on Friday morning.

Police in Omagh had received a report of a man acting suspiciously at a polling station on the Crockanboy Road, Greencastle, just before 1pm on Thursday.

Northern Ireland's chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said a man had "approached the poll staff in Greencastle polling station and produced what appeared to be a handgun from his pocket".

She added: "He engaged with staff then left the polling station without any weapon being discharged.

"The way that the staff dealt with it, I understand that other members of the public may have been unaware of the incident."