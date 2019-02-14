Man (60) facing drugs charge after Paramilitary Crime Task Force search in Carrick

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 60-year-old male with possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

The man, who is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on March 12, was arrested in the Carrickfergus area on November 14 last and released on bail pending further enquiries until Tuesday, February 12.

The arrest followed a planned search of a house in Carrickfergus under the Justice and Security Act where a quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of £16k-18k was seized.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.