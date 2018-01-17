Man, 78, ‘black and blue’ after attack by masked intruder

An elderly man was left “black and blue” after being hit by a spade by a masked intruder in his home in the Glenavy area shortly before midnight last night.

UUP Councillor Paul Michael, who visited the 78-year-old at his home earlier today, described the attacker’s actions as “pathetic.”

PSNI.

The PSNI say the aggravated burglary took place on the Moira Road.

Mr Michael described what happened during the incident: “I spoke to the local sergeant and attended the home. The gentleman had just come back home with his son.

“He was getting ready for bed and doing his checks. He went out to the back of the property and heard a noise, he thought it was the wind. He was face to face with an intruder with his face covered by a balaclava of some sort.”

The UUP councillor continued: “They had a scuffle where the intruder attacked him with a spade. He hit him on the hands and arms. The man tried to make his way back into the house with the intruder trying to get in. He put the spade through the window and the glass shattered around his face. His eyes were protected because he had his glasses on.

“He is clearly very shocked. It is unreal. His hands and arms are black and blue. Words fail you, honest to goodness.”

Mr Michael described the attacker as “pathetic”.

“We are supposed to be looking out for the elderly in our community, but here you have someone who seen an opportunity on a dark winter’s night to attack an elderly man in his own home,” he said. “Shocking. It really is unbelievable. Here someone seen an opportunity to attack an elderly man and rob him. It is pathetic.”

He added: “I shared those views with the police. I’m calling, and have called in the past, to see the police step up their presence in these rural areas.”

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Antrim are appealing for witnesses or information following an aggravated burglary of a house in the Glenavy area.”

Constable Higgins said: “It was reported that shortly before midnight last night, Tuesday, 16 January an unknown male entered a house in the Moira Road. Once inside the property the male occupant was assaulted. He sustained injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The intruder, who is believed to have been wearing a balaclava, fled the scene after stealing a small sum of cash and alcohol. He fled the scene on what has been described as a motorcycle.”

Constable Higgins added: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Antrim Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 49 17/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”