Man accused of £78,000 banking fraud has ‘disappeared’

A man accused of involvement in an alleged banking fraud of up to £78,000 has “disappeared”, a judge has heard.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Jack Harrington Legen may have left Northern Ireland.

Legen, of unknown age and with an address at Castle Lane in Comber, Co Down, faces eight counts of fraud by abuse of position.

According to court papers he allegedly transferred sums of between £9,000 and £10,000 from Santander bank accounts while occupying a position expected to safeguard its financial interests.

All of the alleged offences occurred in June 2012.

Three others have been charged with aiding and abetting in the alleged fraud.

They are: Kerry Patterson, 28, of Grove Street East; Caroline Zielinska, 28, from Tower Street; and Roland Hlacs, 35, of Rutherglen Street – all in Belfast.

As the case was mentioned on Thursday defence barrister Mark Farrell, representing one of the three co-accused, raised an issue over the alleged central figure’s whereabouts.

“The first-named defendant Harrington Legen has disappeared,” he told the court.

“As I understand it he may not be in the jurisdiction.”

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall heard a warrant for his arrest has already been issued.

She agreed to relist the case next month in a bid to proceed with a preliminary enquiry against the three co-accused.