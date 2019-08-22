Man accused of assaulting woman by throwing a dog at her

A west Belfast man allegedly assaulted his ex-partner by throwing a dog at her, a court heard today.

Aidan Magennis is accused of knocking the woman over with the pet before breaking plant pots and candlestick holders in their home.

The 29-year-old, of Colin Glen Green, faces charges of common assault, criminal damage and theft over the alleged incident on July 16.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in a wheelchair, with his lawyer disclosing that he broke both legs sometime last month.

Opposing bail, police said Magennis was being sought before he was detained on Wednesday under arrest warrants.

A prosecution lawyer also set out details of the charges against the accused.

“The allegation is that he lifted her (the ex-partner’s) dog and threw it at her, hitting her on the back and causing her to fall to her knees,” he said.

“He then ran through the house, breaking several items before leaving with a door key.”

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna confirmed his client denies the charges.

Asked why Magennis failed to turn up for a previous court appearance, Mr McKenna replied: “He has two broken legs.”

District Judge Peter Magill was told the defendant spent ten days in the Royal Victoria Hospital last month.

But the prosecutor queried why there was no reference to his injuries in the account of the alleged incident.

“I don’t see anything saying that he came in the door in a wheelchair,” he contended.

Mr McKenna responded: “He was initially on crutches.”

Refusing bail, Mr Magill expressed doubts about Magennis turning up for future court dates.

He remanded the defendant in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.