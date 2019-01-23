Man accused of attempted gunpoint robbery of student

A west Belfast man has gone on trial accused of trying to rob a female student at gunpoint on a bicycle.

David Elliott, 21, now of no fixed abode, denies two charges of attempted robbery and carrying a firearm with intent.

A jury at Belfast Crown Court was told that the victim in the case is a Turkish national studying at Queen’s University Belfast.

Prosecution lawyer Robin Steer told the trial that at around 9pm on January 30, 2018, the complainant was walking home when she noticed a male standing two doors up from her house at Wellesley Avenue off the Lisburn Road in south Belfast.

“As she approached her house, a male on a bicycle stopped and drew up outside and that person was the defendant,’’ said Mr Steer.

“She says he put his hand inside his jacket and pulled out a gun, pointed it at her face and demanded: ‘Give me all your money’.’’

The student told police that the would-be robber was wearing a dark hat over his head and ears which also covered his mouth. She said all that was visible was his eyes and eyebrows.

She described the attacker as a male, in his 20s, 5ft 8ins in height, wearing dark clothing and spoke with a foreign accent, “possibly because the hood was covering his mouth and she couldn’t make him out properly’’, Mr Steer told the jury.

Police were told by her that the man was riding a mountain bike, possibly light blue in colour.

The prosecutor said the complainant ran to her front door followed by the gunman who put the firearm to her left shoulder and tried to pull her left arm, again demanding: “Give me all your money’.’’

The jury was told the student replied: “I don’t have any money.’’

“She managed to get in door and called the police,’’ said the prosecution counsel.

During follow-up inquiries that evening, police went to a nearby hostel and in the foyer they noticed a mountain bike in the reception area, the jury was told.

Said Mr Steer: “That was checked out with the hostel which led police to the defendant’s room, He was arrested and the room was searched.

“A pair of black woollen gloves were found in the drawer soaking wet. They also seized a black coat which was also wet.

“Under the wardrobe police found a BB air gun pistol and magazine. It was later forensically examined and found to be an imitation firearm.’’

During police interviews Elliott denied he was the man who tried to rob the student, saying he was “shooting at bins up and down the street as target practice’’ and that this must have frightened the female.

At hearing.