Man accused of choking woman claims he was poisoned

A man who allegedly tried to choke a woman before attempting to vomit in a police van claims he had been poisoned, the High Court has heard.

Robert McCamley is also accused of being disruptive when he was brought to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

The 35-year-old, who faces separate allegations of blackmailing a disabled man, was refused bail.

McCamley, of Glenshesk Park in Portrush, is charged with common assault, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour over the latest incident on December 9.

Crown lawyer Jonny Connolly said a woman told police called out to Drumard Drive in Coleraine that McCamley had repeatedly attempted to choke and restrict her from breathing.

He also allegedly threw her against objects, causing injuries to her back.

McCamley was detained but then taken to hospital for medical attention.

It was claimed that he started shouting in the accident and emergency department, resulting in him being taken to a police cell van.

Mr Connolly alleged the accused threw away a vomit dish he was holding and stuck two fingers down his throat in an attempt to be sick in the rear of the vehicle.

During interviews he denied any criminal damage, assault or disorderly behaviour.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson confirmed McCamley’s claims of being poisoned by methadone without consent by the alleged victim.

The court heard he had been out on bail at the time while facing a blackmail charge.

It was alleged that he went to the home of a man on the north Antrim coast in August and demanded £200, telling him he would be shot if the money wasn’t handed over.

According to the prosecution he took the man’s television, £25 in cash and a mobile phone.

Police arrested McCamley at his home later, seizing a television, phone and money.

He denied the allegations, telling officers he had been invited into the man’s home where they had a conversation about a £200 debt owed to him.

He claimed to have taken the items because the complainant had no money.

At a previous hearing it emerged that the alleged blackmail victim has a conviction for indecent images.

Defence counsel argued that the claims against McCamley had been “manufactured” by the complainant in a bid to get out of the area without others finding out his background.

Denying bail, Mr Justice Horner cited the risk of reoffending.

However, the judge held out the possibility of future release if a residential course is on offer to help McCamley “escape the consequences of drink and drugs”.