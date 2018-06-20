Man accused of directing supply of cocaine is denied bail

The alleged head of an operation to transport nearly £250,000 worth of cocaine in a taxi must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Michael Anwyl, 31, was refused bail amid claims he had directed two other men who were in the car stopped near Nutts Corner, Co Antrim.

Police carrying out surveillance discovered four kilos of the drug inside the vehicle on November 30 last year.

Two co-accused travelling in the taxi were arrested at the scene.

Anwyl, of Irwin Avenue in Limavady, was not with them at the time, but prosecutors claim he played a central role in the plot.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire told the court: “Police say this applicant is the head of this operation.

“He was conducting the operation and if released he would carry on his drug-dealing activities.”

The consignment of cocaine seized has an estimated street value of between £160,000 to £240,000.

Anwyl faces charges of possessing Class A drugs, and conspiring with the other two men to supply the cocaine.

Bail was also opposed amid claims he could interfere with witnesses in the case.

The prosecution contended that he could attempt to put pressure on his co-accused, who have already given accounts to police.

Denying bail, Mr Justice Maguire pointed out that the other defendants have named Anwyl as being “the main man, the person in charge of the distribution of the cocaine in question”.

He also cited the potential damage illicit drugs can inflict on the community.