Man accused of killing NI holidaymaker in court

A British man has appeared in a Spanish court on suspicion of killing a 30-year-old holidaymaker from Northern Ireland.

Aaron Henderson, a father-of-four from Coleraine, was on holiday with his girlfriend in the popular resort of Magaluf when he sustained severe head injuries in an alleged assault and later passed away in hospital.

Paul Waugh, described in media reports as a 35-year-old who is originally from Middlesborough, appeared in court on Friday in the Majorcan capital city of Palma.

Waugh, who is said to be manager of a bar at Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip, was reportedly remanded in custody.

Spanish media report that a 37-year-old Spaniard has also been accused of withholding information relating to the death.

It is understood the results of an autopsy confirmed that Mr Henderson – pictured below with girlfriend Danielle Baxter – died as a result of the blow to the head.

Meanwhile his family have said his body is due to arrive back in Northern Ireland next week.

His grieving father Paul Henderson told the News Letter on Friday: “After what feels like an eternity, Aaron is finally coming home to us on Monday at 10.30am.

“The funeral service will take place at 25 Cloyfin Park, Coleraine on Wednesday, May 16 at 2pm following on to Coleraine Cemetery.

“We would like to invite everyone to the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine after the burial.”

The family asks that donations be made to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in lieu of flowers.

Earlier this week Paul spoke to the News Letter of his family’s heartache as they waited for his body to be released by Spanish authorities following his death on April 27. “It’s been a nightmare trying to get him home,” he said.