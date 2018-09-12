Man accused of pointing shotgun in row over dogs

A man who allegedly pointed a suspected pump-action shotgun out his window at neighbours three days in a row amid a row about dogs fighting, has been remanded in custody for breaching bail by entering Coleraine.

Belfast High Court heard in August that Steven McKee (27) is also accused of telling a neighbour: “If you don’t drop the charges I will shoot you.”

McKee, whose address was given as Kenvarra Park in Coleraine, is charged with threats to kill and three counts of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence between August 16-18.

A prosecutor had told the High Court an imitation shotgun was found when police searched McKee’s flat.

McKee had been living at Distillery House at Beresford Court in Coleraine.

The three alleged incidents involved two men and two women living in the same area.

Referring to one witness’s account, Mrs Gilmore had told the Crown Court: “It’s alleged this applicant (McKee) was seen holding what was described as a pump-action shotgun, pointing it at him and pulling it back in an action as if loading it.”

Defence counsel alleged at the Crown Court the case was connected to an earlier incident where McKee was allegedly assaulted and ended up in hospital with a head wound.

The complainants also live in the same apartment block as his client, the barrister said.

Disclosing that McKee keeps bulldogs, he told the court: “There had been a fight between the dogs of the occupants of the other flat... this incident was about dogs.”

The lawyer confirmed all three alleged incidents were denied.

McKee was brought before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday for breaching his bail in connection with the firearm allegations.

A police officer said the defendant was in the area of Coleraine Train Station on September 8 when his bail had barred him from entering Coleraine.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson told Monday’s court McKee came to Coleraine with a return ticket from Ballymena to collect his work clothes, and a suit to wear to court, from his former partner.

Sending McKee into custody, the judge said the defendant had given “two fingers” to the court by breaching bail.

McKee is due to have another matter mentioned in court on October 8.