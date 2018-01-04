Man accused of police attempted murder

A man was remanded in custody yesterday charged with attempting to murder two police officers in Belfast.

John Francis O’Brien is also accused of having a knife during the domestic-related incident near his home at Hazel Glen, Dunmurry on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court with visible injuries and bruising to his face and head.

He faces two counts of attempted murder, both allegedly against policemen at the scene.

O’Brien is further charged with threatening to kill one of the officers, and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit murder.

During a brief hearing he spoke only to confirm he understood the allegations against him.

Footage from body-worn cameras is expected to feature in the case, the court heard.

Although no further details were disclosed, a PSNI detective constable confirmed he could connect the accused to the charges.

O’Brien’s solicitor put no questions to the officer.

The lawyer also confirmed: “At this stage he is not proposing to make an application for bail until such time as we can have a mental health assessment carried out.”

Remanding O’Brien in custody, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered him to appear again by video-link in four weeks’ time.